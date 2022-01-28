Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCLF opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
