Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 282.6% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.21 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

