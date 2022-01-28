Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
