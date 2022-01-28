Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

