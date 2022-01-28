TELUS Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.67.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$29.54 on Wednesday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.80.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 131.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

