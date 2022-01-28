Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTRA. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

CTRA opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.