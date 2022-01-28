Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Lowered to €76.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.