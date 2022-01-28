Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $12.04 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

