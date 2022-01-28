Brokers Offer Predictions for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

