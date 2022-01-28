Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $137.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

