HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 229.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.05.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$191.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.01.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,800 shares in the company, valued at C$114,800.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

