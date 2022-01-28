Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $958.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $956.00 million to $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 845,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.41. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

