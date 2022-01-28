$106.30 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report $106.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.59 million and the highest is $108.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $372.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $782.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.