Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.50.

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock opened at C$5.07 on Monday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.38. The company has a market cap of C$368.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.89.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.