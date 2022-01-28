Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.45 ($74.37).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.