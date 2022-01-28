Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.54 ($48.34).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a one year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.