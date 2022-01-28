BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.85 ($77.11).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €64.50 ($73.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.56. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

