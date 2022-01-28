DA Davidson Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 49.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

