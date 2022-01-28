KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.47. Middleby has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

