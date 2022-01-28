Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.66). Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

