Royal Bank of Canada Raises Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 190

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SECCF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

