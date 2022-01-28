Royal Bank of Canada Raises Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 190

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SECCF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
Serco Group Company Profile
