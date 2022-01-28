JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to “Neutral”

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

