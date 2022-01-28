Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RLLMF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lowered Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

RLLMF stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

