SVB Leerink Weighs in on Eliem Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($10.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.32). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eliem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ELYM stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $236,452,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,972,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,488,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,984,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

