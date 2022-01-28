Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF opened at $4.68 on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

