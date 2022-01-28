Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.19) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QNRX. Maxim Group started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.