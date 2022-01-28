Contrasting HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.70%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than HORIBA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -30.42% -5.24% -4.50% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and HORIBA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 32.33 -$6.78 million N/A N/A HORIBA $1.84 billion 1.37 N/A N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

