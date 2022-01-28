ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Head to Head Contrast

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARC Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.50 -$408.48 million $0.57 18.21 Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.93 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -9.27

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. ARC Resources pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out -92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74% Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 65.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats ARC Resources on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.