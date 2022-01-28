United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $307.76, but opened at $328.82. United Rentals shares last traded at $318.35, with a volume of 7,090 shares traded.

The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

