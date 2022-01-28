Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $108.63, but opened at $103.30. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $104.16, with a volume of 36,273 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,175,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

