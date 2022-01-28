ViewRay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,315 call options on the company. This is an increase of 540% compared to the typical volume of 1,455 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.06 on Friday. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $668.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ViewRay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.