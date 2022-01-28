JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as low as $67.07 and last traded at $67.23. Approximately 395,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,437,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,328,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $5,733,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 324,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

