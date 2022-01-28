Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading 6.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.91. 30,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,933,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

