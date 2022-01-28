Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

