BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report sales of $297.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.20 million and the highest is $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of BJRI opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $677.21 million, a P/E ratio of -37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

