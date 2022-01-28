Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.87 and a one year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

