Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $142.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.94.

DFS stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

