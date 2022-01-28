Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec started coverage on Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.54) to GBX 3,351 ($45.21) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,351.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.