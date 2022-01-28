Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 164 ($2.21) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

PHP opened at GBX 144.70 ($1.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.98 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

