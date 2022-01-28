Barclays Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Barclays set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.56 ($55.18).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €40.57 ($46.10) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.22. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.