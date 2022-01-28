Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.56 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.