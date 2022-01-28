Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.64 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $115,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

