FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diana Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

