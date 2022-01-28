Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.89). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

