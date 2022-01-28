MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MediWound by 88.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.27 on Friday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

