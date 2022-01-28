B. Riley Weighs in on Hanesbrands Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hanesbrands in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.