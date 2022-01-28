Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$277.09.

EDV opened at C$27.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

