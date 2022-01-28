BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Enerplus to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$15.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.