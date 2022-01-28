MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) vs. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 5.2, suggesting that its stock price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 8.47 -$50.52 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $15.56 million 39.99 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -7.61

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52% MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 530.91%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.29%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

