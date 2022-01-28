Financial Contrast: BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants -1.72% -5.44% -1.65% BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BJ’s Restaurants and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 6 0 2.42 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 65.46%. Given BJ’s Restaurants’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BJ’s Restaurants is more favorable than BT Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 0.87 -$57.88 million ($0.78) -37.26 BT Brands $8.16 million 1.39 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BJ’s Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats BT Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

About BT Brands

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

