AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 31st (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 31st. AMCI Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of AMCI Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AMCIU opened at $10.41 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

